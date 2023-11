Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. It is one of the top five shows on the TRP charts now. The contestants have made this season a big hit. Currently, we have Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel as the contestants. Since the start of the season, we saw Bigg Boss saying that he will be biased. He also chose Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra as his favourites. He called them in the confession room and even spoke to them regularly. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Munawar and Mannara's bond started from the beginning of the show. Munawar has always been the guiding light for Mannara in the show and he even protected her every time. They started sitting together and even shared their secrets. Soon, people started lovingly calling them #MunnAra. Also Read - Bigg Boss17: Crushing over Ankita Lokhande's style? Recreate her look with these Top 5 outfits

Munawar and Mannara's friendship is affected

However, we saw that their bond has been affected in the last few weeks. Mannara did not like Munawar's closeness to Ankita Lokhande and others. She is very possessive about her friendships and hence we saw them fighting and Mannara even back bitches about him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar questions Vicky Jain 'Pyaar toh nahi ho gaya usse?' after he fails to nominate Sana Raees Khan

Trending Now

She has been talking bad about Munawar in front of Anurag while Munawar never does that. Munawar has supported Mannara always and it sometimes looks like he is forced to babysit Mannara. He keeps supporting her and making her understand where she is going wrong.

Should Munawar stay away from Mannara?

Recently, we ran a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked fans if Munawar Faruqui should stay away from Mannara Chopra. Well, the poll results are out now. 75.4% of people have said that Munawar should stay away from Mannara now while 24.6% have said that they are best friends and Munawar should not do this.

Take a look at the poll results here:

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, Munawar definitely needs to sort out things as he is falling behind in the game.