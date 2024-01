Bigg Boss 17 finale: The last day of the show will be aired tomorrow January 28, 2024. The audience will get its winner and before the finale, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants are predicting the winners if the show along with their favourites. Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik was seen making a rare appearance at the airport and it claimed that he too might be a part of the finale. As Abdu was papped by the paparazzi they quizzed him about the winner, and the star was seen taking a funny dig at Munawar Faruqui over having so many girlfriends. Abdu is seen talking to the paparazzi to which he says," I think Munawar Faruqui is going to win because he has so many girlfriends and they all are going to vote for him. And even I am going to vote for him". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Neil Bhatt wants THIS contestant to lift the trophy

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik mocking Munawar Faruqui over two timings and dating several women.

Abdu Rozik is rooting for Munawar Faruqui's win. The final war is predicted to be between Munawar and Ankita Lokhande and it will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy between the two. Munawar Faruqui's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house has affected his image strongly, as after Ayesha Khan entered the house, things changed for the standup comedian. And the personal life revelation about him definitely affected his fan base. When we talk about Ankita Lokhande, she comes out stronger and how. Fans are in love with fierce and fiery Ankita and her fan base has increased after her stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.