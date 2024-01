The Bigg Boss 17 finale will start tonight and the nation is waiting to get their finalists. The show is going to air for six long hours and the host of the show Salman Khan will declare the winner. Ahead of the winner announcements, there are several dance performances of the evicted and top 5 contestants. As the fans are enjoying every contestant's performance, they are strongly lashing out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s romantic dance performance and calling it fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner is already fixed? Anurag Dobhal makes shocking claims

The power couple of TV made their appearance on the Bigg Boss 17 and their fights have made them a solid fan base. Vicky and Ankita both have received a lot of flak for showcasing their real personalities. And now in this latest promo, Ankita and Vicky are seen justifying their acts in the house and are claiming to have a solid relationship and this justification of them is not leaving fans convinced and they are slamming the couple as fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Aly Goni shares the last chat he had with Munawar Faruqui before the show began; 'Dil toh jeet...'

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dance performance on Bigg Boss 17 finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trending Now

Ankita in the video is seen doing Vicky Jain's Aarti and dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's film song Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Ankita and Vicky look too much in love, but the fans aren't convinced Ankita looked stunning in a red shimmery saree, while Vicky Jain exudes charm in a black sherwani.

Who will be the Bigg Boss 17 winner?

There is a tough fight between the top 5 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahasetty. And there is a prediction that Ankita Lokhande might lift the trophy among all. Well, these are predictions and one can only wish for the finale episode that will be aired tonight.