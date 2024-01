Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live is happening right now. After reports spread that Mannara Chopra is out of the show, it seems it is not her but Ankita Lokhande. As per reports on social media, the Pavitra Rishta actress came on the fourth spot. This is indeed very shocking. Everyone thought that the battle for the top two will be between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. Now, it is seems like Mannara Chopra has gone to the top three. Of course, nothing has been aired as yet so they're all speculations. Ankita Lokhande was touted to be either the winner or the runners-up of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner leaked: Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande Top Two of the show?

Bigg Boss 17: Fans react to news of Ankita Lokhande elimination

A lot of people are in shock. The actress had a very tumultuous journey on the show. There were constant fights with her husband Vicky Jain. In fact, he came across as a narcissist, manipulator and toxic to many. Everyone is talking about whether the marriage will survive the impact of the show. Vicky Jain assured them they are still strong emotionally. Also Read - Voting Bigg Boss 17 winner: Here's your last chance to make your favourite win

Last year, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came on the third place. Everyone was shocked by the same. This time, again a TV actress is on the fourth spot. This is how fans reacted on it...

So many haters are happy that ankita is out. As salman sir said who is getting more work is more important. In season 14 jasmin was out way before finale now. She is most successfull oerson from season 14. She is doing 4th Punjabi movie and 1 bollywood movie.

#AnkitaLokhande — H..P (@haripriyapavit2) January 28, 2024

TBH , Maza aya ?❤ Kal tak jo sub ko dara ke rakha tha #AnkitaLokhande will win. At the end , Jo hota hai votes pe hota hai.. Chalo Best of luck #MunawarFaruqui & #AbhishekKumar. May the Best fandom win !! #BB17 — Rubiology ? (@ItsRubiology) January 28, 2024

#ankitalokhande always sued to say chal chal jayo nikal ja yahaan se as if it is her house only she used to act as if she owns the house of #biggboss17 and rest are her slaves. She got the answer today that god is the biggest planner. She thought she will command people — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) January 28, 2024

No interest in #BiggBoss17Finale anymore hear #AnkitaLokhande evicted! Weirdest top 3! — Sam P (@samp4895) January 28, 2024

We have to see if Ankita Lokhande is indeed out of the show or not. There were neutral viewers who felt that Vicky Jain deserved to be in the top five instead of her.