Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Probably the most shocking speculation till now! Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Pavitra Rishta actress, considered one of the strongest contenders for the winner, was evicted in the fourth spot. Ardent fans of Ankita Lokhande are shocked, as they believed that the actress easily deserved to be at least in the top two finalists. Apart from Ankita Lokhande's fans, host Salman Khan is also highly upset her eviction. Check out what Salman said to Ankita once she was out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Has Ankita Lokhande FAILED to make it to Top Three? Rumours spread like wild fire

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Is Salman Khan upset after Ankita Lokhande's eviction?

Gossipmongers suggest that when Ankita Lokhande's name was announced as the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the house, everyone was shocked. After Arun Mahashetty's eviction, everyone thought that either Abhishek or Mannara would be evicted. However, when Ankita's name was announced, whether it was the contestants or the family members, everyone was shocked to say the least. The actress herself was in disbelief, but she graciously accepted her defeat and walked out of the house. Salman Khan, too, appeared in shock, as he always thought that Ankita is one of the strongest contenders to win Bigg Boss 17. Post-eviction, when Ankita met Salman Khan on stage, the latter expressed his disappointment. Salman stated to Ankita that for him, she will always be the winner. Salman even praised Ankita's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live: Is Mannara Chopra eliminated from the winner's race? Here's what we know

Just like Ankita Lokhande, Salman Khan looked quite upset when in Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was evicted in the third spot. Back then, Salman said the same thing to Priyanka, that for him, she will always be the Bigg Boss 16 winner If sources are to be believed, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra are the top three finalists. Going by the Twitter trends and buzz, either Abhishek or Mannara will be the one who might get evicted next. Also Read - Voting Bigg Boss 17 winner: Here's your last chance to make your favourite win