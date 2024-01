Bigg Boss 17 finale: Isha Malviya may not have won the show but the girl is grabbing a lot of attention with her stint. In the Bigg Boss 17 house her personal life was the most talked about topic and she was the first contestant whose ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend were together and she was badly shamed and judged. But Isha stood by her choices. Isha made a lot of claims about Abhishek Kumar physically abusing her in their relationship and this was one of her reasons to part ways with him. In her latest interview, Isha was asked about her claims and denying the mental illness of Abhishek after their breakup. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Netizens troll Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui for normalizing cheating; call the former a toxic boyfriend [View Tweets]

Isha stands by her statement and in an interview with Instant Bollywood she says," I never said Abhishek wasn't affected by the breakup, it impacted him a lot, and me as well. I didn't make a huge cry about it. I was equally hurt and I didn't want it to end, but I accepted it and moved on". Isha further added, "The only thing I lacked in the breakup was that I cried inside and didn't gain sympathy from everyone by crying in front of everyone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Shalin Bhanot gives THIS strong advice to Abhishek Kumar about Isha Malviya [Watch]

Isha is currently in a relationship with Samarth Jurel who came as a wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Samarth too gained a lot of popularity with his antics in the show.

Isha's father who had entered the show asked his daughter to keep her distance from Samarth and he doesn't want her to keep a relationship with him. Will Isha and Samarth too part ways?

Meanwhile Abhishek Kumar is in top 5 and his fans are rooting for him to win the Bigg Boss 17 show.

