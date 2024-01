Bigg Boss 17 Finale is happening this weekend. The five finalists of the show are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. We will soon see Karan Kundrra entering the show to support stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The makers of Bigg Boss exposed the personal life of the comedian to the general public with the entry of Ayesha Khan. The model said that he had promised marriage to her. The two had been in a relationship for a few months, and she was living-in with him. She also said that Munawar Faruqui's young son did not stay with him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupamaa proves it's unbeatable; Bigg Boss 17 enters Top 5 in finale week

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra trolled for supporting Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 fans especially those of rival contestants have called out Karan Kundrra for supporting Munawar. They have said that he is in favour of a contestant who has come across as a womanizer to the general public. But a number of celebs have said that his personal life had zero context to the game. Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and even Karan Kundrra slammed makers for the spectacle on National TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya raises temperature with her orange cutout dress ahead of the grand finale

Karan Kundrra has said that he is following the tenants of his religion in his life. He also said that people are doing propaganda in the name of faith. He told them to run their own clinic.

Dharam - Adharam ki baatein Twitter pe pelne waalon: Kundrra apna Dharam ache se samajhta hai issliye diye waade pe khadda hai!! Mere dharam ne mujhe yahi sikhaya hai aur jiss dharam ki aad mein apna propaganda chala rahe ho.. neutral audience woh bhi dekh rahi hai toh chinta mat… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 25, 2024

Fans of Munawar Faruqui have shown their love to Karan Kundrra. They said that he has shown his real brotherhood towards him.

Karan Kundrra and Munawar have been friends since a long time. Even singer Arpan Chandel has shown his support for the comedian.