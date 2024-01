Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening now. Arun Mashettey has been apparently evicted from the house. A lot of segments are happening with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others. In between all of this, a page posted that Mannara Chopra is out of the finale race. It seems she came on the fourth spot. There are many who felt that she deserved a place in the top three. Mannara Chopra has been one of the few who retained her personality throughout the show. She has also built a huge fan base with her attitude on the show. There were many who shipped Munawar Faruqui and her on Bigg Boss 17. MunAra was one of the trending hashtags.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Mannara Chopra out of the show?

A page posted that Mannara Chopra is out of Bigg Boss 17 Grand finale. But her fans are saying that this is fake news. Mannara Chopra is supposed to be one of the top three contestants of the show. She is someone who came in without a fan base but built her own name this season.

Trending Now

Such a disgusting finale @ColorsTV what's all this time pass? #MannaraChopra — ARROGANT Radhika (@SuchitraBaner13) January 28, 2024

guys can anyone tell if mannara is out confirmed by her team? who in her team? her team is literally her mom and sis? so who confirmed? #MannaraChopra — hm (@letsendthis_1) January 28, 2024

See , I can't trust tbh that she is evicted! Verna abhi tak ye bata deta!#MannaraChopra CARPE DIEM MANNARA https://t.co/1yqqK6Vr6P — Deeksha ? (@TuTuTulipp1) January 28, 2024

WTH they are now doing with MANNARA in grand finale!!!

This is so cheap & below the belt#MannaraChopra #MannaraChopra? #BB17 — Blink__ min (@blink47780) January 28, 2024

It looks like Mannara Chopra fans are upset with the fake news being spread. Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui are supposed to be the top two of the season. We have to wait and see till midnight.