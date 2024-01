Bigg Boss 17 is getting very close to the finale now. Yes, we will get the winner of the show on January 28. The grand finale will run for six hours from 6 pm to 12 am. Currently, we have Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey in the house. The top six contestants of the show are here. And we are here with the last report card of Bigg Boss 17. Just like every week, we are here to give our opinion about how the contestants have been in the past week and where they stand. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ayesha Khan explains the truth behind Vicky Jain singing 'Bheege honth tere' when she wore a hot outfit

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Did Isha Malviya say Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta are jealous of her because they supported Abhishek Kumar?

Abhishek Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbhishekKumar (@aebyborntoshine)

Abhishek Kumar tops the chart this week because he has been the most mature person in the last week. He handled all the fights, arguments well and we did not see his aggressive side ever since his mother has met him. He has beautifully handled himself and controlled himself. He also has been pointing out the right things in the show. He looked confident and real. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and others journey video episode to be like Bigg Boss 13?

Trending Now

Munawar Faruqui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Munawar Faruqui stands in the second place for us as he has also been quite amazing in the last week. He apologised to Ayesha once again before she left and has been handling all the things in a dignified way. Munawar has got back his confidence and looked like a winner.

Ankita Lokhande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita grabs the third spot. Her insecure behaviour has brought her down. Ankita has been making a narrative about her own husband and is then crying over it. We have all seen the confident Ankita before but this insecure woman now looks quite irritating. But, she definitely has a massive fan following.

Mannara Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

Mannara Chopra grabs the fourth place. She has faced a lot in the past weeks and has been managing this well. But again, she still looks a bit confused. She is now in the finale week and needs to have that confidence of a finalist.

Vicky Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

Vicky Jain has gone down and it seems he is getting affected by things Ankita Lokhande is doing. The mastermind Vicky bhaiya is no more visible in the game.

Arun Mashettey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Srikanth Mashettey (@achanakbayanakgamingofficial)

Arun stands last because he has not been doing much in the show. He has been sitting alone and is not even getting mixed. He looks quiet and not interested. However, he too has the chances of being in the top because of his massive fan following.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 17?