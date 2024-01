Bigg Boss 17 Finale: The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is currently taking place. Speculations are rife that Ankita Lokhande has been evicted from the show. The top 3 finalists are rumoured to be Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. Former contestant Rinku Dhawan recently stated that she wants Abhishek or Munawar to lift the trophy. Rinku, who started off as a great friend with Mannara, didn't even once mention her name for the winner. Now, in a recent conversation, Rinku opened up about how Mannara is an ungrateful person. She also criticized Mannara for not being a supportive friend to Munawar Faruqui post Ayesha Khan's entry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner leaked: Battle between the men in the house, no women in Top 2?

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Rinku Dhawan accuses Mannara of being ungrateful to Munawar

In a recent conversation with TOI, Rinku Dhawan opened up about how Mannara Chopra has never appreciated people who have taken a stand for her in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Rinku shared that she has always supported Mannara in her tough times; however, not once did Mannara express gratitude on the show. Rinku recalled an incident during Christmas when Munawar and Mannara had a fight, which happened post Ayesha Khan's entry. Rinku said that she made Mannara understand that Munawar needed time to sort his personal issues and couldn't spend time with her or think about their friendship. Later that night, during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, Salman asked Rinku why she didn't support Mannara when she needed it the most. Rinku was waiting for Mannara to inform Salman that she was indeed there for her, but Mannara didn't utter a single word. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner, first and second runner up leaked: Are these the Top 3?

Rinku mentioned that Munawar has been a true friend to Mannara. However, post Ayesha Khan's entry, Munawar needed some time to resolve his issues with Ayesha, and hence, he distanced himself from every contestant, including Mannara Chopra. Rinku said that Mannara should have understood Munawar's situation at that time. Rinku criticized Mannara and said how she always needs attention, and if someone fails to give it, she gets highly miffed." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Is Salman Khan upset after Ankita Lokhande's eviction? Rumours suggest so