Bigg Boss 17 Finale is happening now. One of the contestants who is not present is Anurag Dobhal. The motor vlogger gave it a skip. In the afternoon, he posted a story where he said that he put his self-respect first. He also said singing fake praises of people was not his style. Anurag Dobhal also got support from his Brosena. We know that Salman Khan roasted him all through the season. In fact, his presence on the show was mocked at continuously by the superstar on Weekend Ka Vaar. Viewers were shown clips were we could see him napping inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner leaked: Ankita Lokhande out of TOP 3; Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar battle for trophy

Anurag Dobhal fans livid at the superstar for his jibe on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Salman Khan took a dig at Anurag Dobhal on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17. He said that Anurag Dobhal is missing even from the finale. He said he must have said something against the makers as he is angry. Salman Khan said he might be biking through some valleys now. Fans of Anurag Dobhal did not take this lightly. They felt there was no need for Salman Khan to do this. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner leaked: Battle between the men in the house, no women in Top 2?

The way #AnuragDobhal stand for #BroSena was commendable. I am always with him. — Stellar (@stellarbhai) January 28, 2024

Ye chomu saloda kitna roste karta hai ? sab ko ,kisi ko chod de ? pagal to ni ho gaya ? satak gai he tere naam dekh ke aata he kya kyu ki ?

Anurag jocker ko bhi roste kar diya ?

Or bc munavvar chapri ko to sab pel Rahe he#AnuragDobhal#BiggBoss17GrandFinale#SalmanKhan? pic.twitter.com/q4iXvjtuGn — Hey I'm Ron ??? (@CUTE___BOY_RON) January 28, 2024

May be #KhanZaadi too have declined but #BiggBoss thodi will let us knw tht ?izzat ki baat hai.and m glad both KhanZaadi n #AnuragDobhal stayed away from ths shit n kept themself above ths show or anyone more power to them..#BB17 #BB17Finale — fatimaAli (@fatimaAli11072) January 28, 2024

You can tell a lot but #AnuragDobhal But he is the real personality who gave 0 shits to #bb17 .showed their original place ..

Good luck pleasing cheaters and abusers you lost all credibility pleasing these guys

Where are the feminists ? @uk07rider — Kratos (@KGF58982555) January 28, 2024

As we can see many people have not liked this stunt by the creative team. Salman Khan has roasted a number of people today on the show. The battle for the top spot is between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui.