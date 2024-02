Mannara Chopra became a finalist on Bigg Boss 17 much above the expectations of the average fan of Salman Khan's show. The actress surprised everyone with her bubbly, outspoken and loud personality. Many felt that she would have made a better winner than Munawar Faruqui whose image took a hit on the show. Mannara Chopra has spoken about how Priyanka Chopra reacted to her performance on the show. She is the daughter of her late mama (maternal uncle). It seems Priyanka Chopra followed her journey on the Salman Khan show. The Zid actress made some revelations about their conversation once she was out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's how Parineeti Chopra congratulated Mannara Chopra on her journey

Priyanka Chopra shared tips for Mannara before she went to Bigg Boss 17

It seems Priyanka Chopra told Mannara Chopra that she saw all her hashtags and trends on social media. Bigg Boss 17 did not air in the US. It seems Priyanka Chopra told Mannara to improve her voice and vocal chords before she went on the show. She told her that she needs to talk non-stop in that house. The actress gave her a lot of tips to how to manage situations. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

Mannara Chopra said that Priyanka was proud that she did not play the game using her family name. Nor did she allow others to talk about them. It seems Mannara told Priyanka that she felt awkward when people discussed their family equations on the show. It seems Priyanka Chopra asked Mannara what gifts does she want for this exceptional run on Salman Khan's show. Mannara Chopra was quoted as saying, "Then she asked me, ‘Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai.’ I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, so many events. Then she said, ‘Promise, hum kapde bhejenge.’ Now I am waiting ki kapde ayenge and I’ll rock!"

Great bond of Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Malti sent a video supporting Mannara Chopra before the grand finale. Her aunt reminded her that she was a Chopra girl. Even Priyanka wished her. She wrote to her to give it her best and forget about the rest. The post went viral. She also tagged her aunt Kamini Chopra and her sister Mitali Handa.