Bigg Boss 17 show started last week, and now it's time for the first elimination. This week, there are three contestants from Dil, Dimaag, and Dum who are nominated: Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar. And as per the vote conducted by BollywoodLife, the fans feel that Navid Sole is the first contestant who will be eliminated from the house, and he has been nominated along with Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. Compared to both of these contestants, Navid Sole has yet to make his presence felt in the house.

Bigg Boss 17: First Weekend Ka Vaar

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be announcing the first eliminated contestant, and now it will be interesting to see if the prediction of the fans on BL is right.

What to expect from the first weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss has had a loyal fan following since the first episode of the show. And they often wait to see the superstar host take class with the contestants in the house. And as per reports on Bigg Boss Khabri and more, Salman is going to strongly slam Abhishek Kumar over his aggressive behaviour and ask him to keep his calm. He will target Isha Malviya for calling Mannara Chopra fake and rather call her with the same label. The host will also give Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma a wake-up call and speak to Vicky Jain over his strategy.

Bigg Boss 17 has managed to keep the audience hooked, and the latest fight video of Ankita Lokhande and Khanzadi aka Firoza Khan from the house is going viral. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.