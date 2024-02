Bigg Boss 17 flames Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar have ended their relationship. Khanzaadi and Abhishek came closer to the house and many thought Abhishek was just using Khanzaadi to get over Isha Malviya, but he refrained and claimed his feelings for her were real. However, after her elimination from the house, Khanzaadi kept herself away from having any reunion with the Bigg Boss 17 contestants apart from Anurag Dobhal with whom she has launched a new album. She also strongly supported Ankita Lokhande to win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 best friends Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi to collaborate for a new song; #AnuZaadi takes over social media

And now Khanzaadi has taken one last step to move on from Abhishek Kumar and that is she has unfollowed him on Instagram. Khanzaadi and Abhishek became one of the popular couples in the Bigg Boss 17 house and netizens thought that they might continue their relationship after their relationship or even friendship after coming out of the house. But they didn't, Abhishek even shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account, and may thought it was also for Khanzaadi as she didn't want to keep any connection with the TV actor.

Abhishek Kumar gained a lot of popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 17, and his personal life came onto the radar with Isha Malviya. There was too much dirty linen washed in public but Abhishek Kumar came out stronger. Right now the actor has done two albums with Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan.

Khanzaadi and Anurag have openly expressed their displeasure with the show and hence they didn't appear in the finale. They both refused to be a part of the show and were even mocked by Salman Khan in the finale. The superstar was slammed by their fans for mocking both of them. But both Khanzaadi and Anurag didn't react to the trolling by the superstar.

