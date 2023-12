The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, saw major fights breaking out between Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Isha, Mannara Chopra, Munawar and Ayesha and more. The highlight of the episode was the fight between Mannara and Munawar and also Ayesha Khan. It so happened that Mannara was frustrated because of Munawar and hence, she lost her cool towards the end of the episode.

Mannara Chopra loses cool on Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan

Well, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time, Salman Khan took Mannara Chopra's side and called out Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui for taking advantage of Mannara. In the previous few weeks, Mannara got lashing from Salman and even Karan Johar. They felt she was trying to take Munawar for granted. But this time, things changed. And now, Mannara has the confidence to call out and voice her opinion. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Nazila Sitaishi's expose, Ayesha Khan makes shocking claims about Munawar Faruqui's relationship with his son

Mannara was expecting Munawar to come and talk to her after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But no such thing happened. She reasoned that when she went wrong, she went to Munawar and apologised but no such thing came from Munawar. On the other hand, Mannara called out Ayesha Khan for her comment about the double bed. Mannara kept taunting Munawar. She even indirectly mentioned Nazila Sitaishi saying that she would come as an individual contestant next season. Munawar lost cool on her and lashed out at him. While a little subdued since Munawar got hurt after breaking Bigg Boss' property, she continued lashing out at Ayesha Khan. At first, Ayesha tried to give it back to Mannara but Mannara was on fire. Mannara did not take a single thing from Munawar or Ayesha. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's actress cousin Meera talks about lack of bonding; says 'Jab koi bada hojata hai...'

Watch this video of Munawar and Mannara here:

Netizens react to Mannara Chopra's showdown with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

Netizens are in two minds over the fight between the three of them. Some have sided with Mannara for calling out Ayesha while some have called out Munawar for lashing out at Mannara for mentioning Nazila when he himself has mentioned her a number of times. Check out the reactions here:

#MannaraChopra SAVAGE MODE is on She has SHUTUP and EXPOSED #AyeshaKhan like no one else could — Real Khabri ? (@Real_Khabri2) December 25, 2023

“tum kaha Khadi ho mère liye”

Pata nahi ki kaunsa nasha karta haï ??? FOR losers who praised chunkita on wkw #MannaraChopra

THIS IS REAL HER. EVERY TIME. BITCHES ABT EVERY1 & HAS NO REAL CONNECTIONS!

ONLY JEALOUSY.

Asskek & these 2 - kabhi kisi ke nahi ho sakte !! #BB17 https://t.co/v5lKUuchhA — Mynah (@itsmaina) December 25, 2023

Munna fans should thank #MannaraChopra for bashing WC bcz she came in to destroy/ tarnish his name. She always keep him close to edge of the knife and threaten him. — Junaug (@Junaug3) December 25, 2023

#MunawarFaruqui injured his Finger bcoz of that stup!d girl manara Abhishek gave him bandage but he didnt Apply ? he must be in pain Naagin ? #MannaraChopra#BiggBoss17 #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors pic.twitter.com/RqK9G1WJny — Munawar Faruqui ( Parody ) (@Munawar_Parody) December 25, 2023

They can't say that they do not get Vibe from #MannaraChopra but she can talk DIRT about everyone's selection, character, etc.?? Including #NazilaSitaishi in her insecurity with #MunawarFaruqui & #AyeshaKhan shows her PATHETIC personality!!#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/Hqlm1kg4LQ — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 25, 2023

Bina surf aur sabun k dhoo dala Ayesha the nibbi ko???#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/PhGd7gIe6I — Archana Pradhan (@ArchanaPra96062) December 25, 2023

I feel ( maybe I'm wrong) #MunawarFaruqui was single but planned going inside #BB17 with Aayesha. May be they don't have history simply acting! He said distanced from #MannaraChopra bcz he knew both will fall in love. That's why he's being sweet to Aayesha Bcz she's a paid actor! https://t.co/knHHRhwx7M — buntypan (@PrayforWorldd) December 25, 2023

#MannaraChopra today was rocking...She has the guts to expose Ayesha totally...She is slaying ?? — Soham Dey (@10BarcaNews1) December 25, 2023

Uff ???....maja hi aageya Aaj ka episode dekh k....my baby's fire mood is on....?

Always being savage ❤️.....Ayesha the nibbi ki izzat lut gayi bhari bazar main ???

Ohh my God what a bezzatti....#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/x9GiClS4Kf — Archana Pradhan (@ArchanaPra96062) December 25, 2023

The way #AnkitaLokhande is sitting with #MunawarFaruqui , understanding his & #AyeshaKhan 's situation, #MannaraChopra's insecurity & giving him a honest & blunt advice for his benefit!!?? One of the purest heart in #BiggBoss17 !!??pic.twitter.com/tdJ6UjzcQx — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 25, 2023

Later, we saw Ayesha Khan having a breakdown after calling Mannara desperate. Ayesha went to the washroom and did not come out. Mannara continued to slam Ayesha loudly. Ankita Lokhande talked to Ayesha and Munawar. Later, we saw Munawar feeling hurt that Mannara was using such words and things against him. Late in the night, we saw Munawar Faruqui promising Ayesha that he wouldn't speak to Mannara henceforth. Is this the end of Munara?