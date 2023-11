Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing day. All the contestants are making it to the headlines for various reasons. From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's family drama to Abhishek Kumar's anger, the house is bustling and how. And of course, the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan brings a lot of fireworks. This Weekend Ka Vaar will be quite entertaining to watch as Anurag Dobhal created quite a ruckus in the house and even complained to Bigg Boss about Salman Khan. He was not happy with how he is being portrayed in the show and by Salman Khan over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi reveals he didn’t have fun at Shah Rukh Khan’s 50th bash due to THIS reason

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Salman Khan slams contestants of Bigg Boss 17

After a massive fight with Arun Srikanth, Anurag Dobhal got so frustrated that he decided to quit the show. He had a conversation with Bigg Boss and complained how Salman Khan talks about his 'Bro Sena' over the Weekend Ka Vaar. He requested that his 'Bro Sena' should not be mentioned by anyone in the house or by the host. Now in the new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, we see a furious Salman Khan slamming the contestants. Without taking any name, he goes on to say that there are a few people inside the house who misunderstand him but it does not matter to him. He says he does not give any explanations and neither has he any interest in giving gyaan. He also adds that the contestants are not his kids and he has no interest in contestants' 'badtameezi'. In the end he says, 'Bhaad mein jao'.

Salman Khan did not take any names but it appeared that he is quite disappointed with the contestants of the show. Over the week, a lot of fights took place in the house. Abhishek Kumar also got slammed by the netizens for what he said about Khanzaadi.

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, we will also see Salman Khan counselling Ankita Lokhande. He will say that she needs to focus on her game as Vicky Jain is busy playing his game. Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui too will be questioned by the host.