Bigg Boss 17 has seen the entry of the first couple. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are inside the house. While some fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are still trolling her as Pakhi Didi, neutral audiences have liked Neil Bhatt and her. Many feel that Neil Bhatt comes across as a matured sorted guy like Ankit Gupta. They entered inside with Navid Sole, who is a TV personality and pharmacist. Fans feel that both of them have a wonderful chemistry. Even the dance done by them was quite energetic.

Fans feel that Neil Bhatt will be dominated by his wife on the show. We can see that they are bonding with Navid Sole. Aishwarya Sharma also sang a song on the show. This is how fans reacted on seeing them...

#Aishwaryasharma #Neilbhatt eenters as the 3rd and 4th contestant of Bigg Boss 17

Seriously talking I don't like aishwarya Kkk ma bi bhot faltu fight Karti the aur ab BB tyo aur bi faltu fight karegi yeh muja paka pata h tyo full drama hogya Your First Impressions?#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/IwJZbZJXBf — YuNa_Liiii (@YuNa_Liii) October 15, 2023

#NeilBhatt and #Aishwaryasharma and that third one mujhe smj me nahi aye zada let's see aage kya hota h filhaal k leye okay okay hai...??#BB17#BiggBoss17 — ???????‏مسکان (@girl_withoutjob) October 15, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma And Neil looking good today

Let's see how they will perform ahead #AishwaryaSharma#NeilBhatt#BiggBoss17 — Pari Surana (@PariSuranaa) October 15, 2023

#NeilBhatt will be #AnkitGupta Will support Aish wholeheartedly and then eventually get eliminated by the other contestants as they will obv hate #AishwaryaSharma and will want her support to be go out! #BiggBoss17 — Eishu (@eishuuuuuu) October 15, 2023

#AishwaryaSharma and #NeilBhatt both are good

Neil is giving me #AnkitGupta vibes and Aishwarya is like #PriyankaChaharChoudhary .... Looks like she is gonna slay #BiggBoss17 — Prii (@prii801) October 15, 2023

#AishwaryaSharma will b of those HMs fr whom BB will be biased As we'v seen in KKK(Makers fav)#NeilBhatt will not do anything in the show I dont get it why they always bring Couple in which d Female is talkative & strong n the Male is quiet & weak Personality#BiggBoss17 #Bb17 — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) October 15, 2023

We can see that people have liked Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The lady was one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is known to be a fighter. This is one jodi we are excited for!