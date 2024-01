Bigg Boss 17: The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is just a few hours away. Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty are the top 5 finalists. Rumours are rife that Munawar, Abhishek and Ankita will be the top three finalists. Arun may choose to end his journey in Bigg Boss 17 by taking the cash bag. All eyes are now on the announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Ahead of the grand finale, speculations are rife that, along with the trophy, the winner will take home the following: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finale: Isha Malviya didn’t want to break up with Abhishek Kumar; talks about how she overcame it

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Winner to take home 50 lakh cash, a luxury car?

In a recent update, it is revealed that the winner of the controversial reality show, along with the trophy, will receive a 50 lakh cash prize. It is also stated that the winner will be gifted a luxury car. However, the cash prize may vary depending on whether the makers decide to keep the money bag, which will be deducted from the prize money. The money bag is part of the grand finale, where one contestant among the top 5 finalists is given a chance to quit the show and take the money bag. Usually, whatever amount is in the money bag is deducted from the cash prize.

The shoot of the grand finale has already begun. Family members of the top 5 finalists were spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 sets. Ankita Lokhande's mother and mother-in-law have arrived at the set. Abhishek Kumar's parents were seen beaming with joy as their son has reached the grand finale and has a fair chance to win the show. Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali, was also spotted stating to the media that, as Mannara has come this far in Bigg Boss 17, she deserves to win the show.