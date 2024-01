Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is coming near. Everyone is wondering who the top three will be. For many, it is Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. Others feel Abhishek Kumar will make it in the top three instead of Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress' journey video was shown yesterday. Everyone complained that other than her constant fights and cribbing with Vicky Jain, she has hardly done anything on the show. The actress was also good friends with Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya whom she managed like an elder sister in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya raises temperature with her orange cutout dress ahead of the grand finale

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui fans cannot wait for epic journey video; say 'Aag Laga Di' [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee bats for Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 fans were aghast seeing how Vicky Jain treated Ankita Lokhande on the show. They have termed him as arrogant, toxic, manipulative and someone who gaslights the actress. To make matters worse, his mother Ranjana Jain made some controversial comments on the actress in the media. She said that when Ankita hit Vicky her husband called up her mother to ask if she did the same with her husband. This comment left people shocked. We know that Ankita Lokhande's father died months ago.

Trending Now

Devoleena Bhattacharjee roots for Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has said that Ankita Lokhande has a lot of resilience to stay brave on the show despite the harsh words thrown at her by Vicky Jain. She said what they said (Vicky Jain and her mother-in-law) could have broken her heart but she stayed strong all through.

Whatever you say but bandi mein bohot dam hai and also the way she handled everything inside the house is commendable. The harsh words from vicky , her MIL could break anyones heart. But #AnkitaLokhande? she is heart & love. All the very best Ankita. #BB17 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 25, 2024

Vicky Jain has made a vote appeal for his wife. The businessman came out and partied with Ayesha Khan, Sana Raees Khan and Isha Malviya. A get-together was held at his Malad residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

There are many who feel that Vicky Jain was way more deserving than Ankita Lokhande. It seemed like she portrayed him as a bad person in front of everyone.