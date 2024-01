Bigg Boss 17 fans are all excited to know who will be the winner of the show. It is a big day today for all Bigg Boss fans. The winner of season 17 will be announced today (January 28). The grand finale of the show will air from 6 pm today to 12 am. Yes, it will be a six hours long finale episode with full of fun, entertainment and drama. Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey are the five finalists of the show. One of them will hold the grand trophy of the show. Munawar has been one of the strongest contestants since the start. Munawar started off well and people were very clear that he can be the winner of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Not Ankita Lokhande, THIS contestant to give tough competition to Munawar Faruqui in top 2?

He has a massive fan following but after Ayesha Khan's entry, his journey became the talk of the town. His personal life was dragged in, he was called a woman cheater and what not. Ayesha accused him of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She also revealed that there are many other women involved with him and tagged him as a womaniser. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: With their massive earnings, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are already the winners

Munawar had to face many dirty accusations and his personal life was made fun of on the show. However, the support of his fans did not shake. Many celebrities outside and fans have been showing their support for him on social media. Today is the finale day and interestingly, it is Munawar Faruqui's birthday as well.

Happy Birthday, Munawar Faruqui!

On his special day, fans feel, he is going to bring the trophy home as a birthday gift to himself. People are confident that he is winning the show. People have praised how he has managed the ups and downs on the show and is moving forward in the game.

Fans are confident of Munawar Faruqui's win tonight

One of the users wrote, "HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR Bhai ka Aaj b'day gift aane wala hai #MunawarFaraqui #BiggBossFinale#FinaleWeek"

Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday Legend Prepare urself to lift the trophy HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR"

Jach Rhi Haina Birthday Boy Ke Hathon Mein TROPHY ?? HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/C06uXteVJC — ShubmanGill ?? (@7Shubman) January 28, 2024

""Happiest birthday munawar bhaii???♥️"" aj birthday bhi h or aj trophy bhi Dongri Jayegi....Jis hisab se is bnde ko celebrities ka support mila hai na....I can't believe that ki koi hoga bhi takkar me bhaii ke....all records are broken..""??❤️ HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/a2XTjrXdd3 — Maroof khan (@Maroofkhan92591) January 28, 2024

Happy birthday @munawar0018 love you bhai,,

Trophy jeet kar hi Aana hai,,

Trend ke sath voting pe bhi focus

Rakhna hai,,#MunawarFaruqui? HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/4WHLxi3XEV — Nihal dongre (@Nihal_dongre324) January 28, 2024

HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR Trophy toh Dongri hi aayegi ?#MunawarFaruqui #biggboss17munawar — Ahsan Raza?? (@AhsanRa14562201) January 28, 2024

HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR CONGRATULATION IN ADVANCE @munawar0018 for winning BB17 https://t.co/4D9Ls78eTq — Aasif Rza (@AasifRza18) January 28, 2024

Winner is bigg Boss season 17......

Munawar Faruqui ??? happy Birthday ???? HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/8TtVpD1yiY — Mohammed Rahil (@Mohamme37837450) January 28, 2024

HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR I wish this picture will be change into #BiggBoss17 Trophy? pic.twitter.com/XCjFjza4Kp — Nishad (@Reallynishad) January 28, 2024

Well, it will be interesting to see if Munawar Faruqui gets his gift on his birthday. Happy Birthday, Munawar Faruqui!