Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be announced tonight. Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty are the top 5 finalists. Family members of the finalists have started arriving on the sets of the reality show. In a few hours, all the former contestants of Bigg Boss 17 will soon arrive to witness the historic win of the controversial reality show. However, speculations are rife that two former Bigg Boss 17 contestants might not be a part of the grand finale. According to recent reports, Khanzaadi and Anurag Dobhal are rumoured to not be part of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Khanzaadi not invited by the makers?

Speculations are rife that Khanzaadi is not invited by the makers. During her stint, Khanzaadi was repeatedly accused by the makers and Salman Khan of making excuses regarding her medical condition to avoid performing tasks or duties. Khanzaadi later revealed that a few years back, she suffered from a medical condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis, due to which she was in a wheelchair for almost three years. Khanzaadi had an emotional breakdown where she accused the makers of forcing her to open up about the toughest phase of her life on national television, as she never wanted to address this issue publicly. In one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar, Khanzaadi had an emotional breakdown and walked off midway while Salman Khan was criticizing her for lying about her medical condition. Post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khanzaadi lost interest in the game and wanted the makers to remove her from the show. After a week or two, Khanzaadi was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. It is being speculated that Bigg Boss 17 makers didn't like how Khanzaadi misbehaved with Salman Khan and hence decided not to invite her for the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Anurag Dobhal refuses to participate?

While Khanzaadi is speculated to not be invited by Bigg Boss 17 makers, gossipmongers suggest that when makers approached Anurag Dobhal to be a part of the grand finale, he vehemently refused their offer. Post his eviction, Anurag blamed the makers for mentally torturing him inside the house. Anurag even slammed the makers for making his life hell even after the eviction when he was locked in a hotel room for 2 days and was not given his phone or allowed to have a conversation with his family.