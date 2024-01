Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening this weekend. The top five of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. Many feel the battle of the top two will be between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. As we know, the stand-up comedian got the loudest cheers when the journey videos were being played. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra had the longest journey video ever shown for the audience. This has made people feel that these two are the top contestants of the show. Bigg Boss 17 fans feel either Ankita Lokhande or Abhishek Kumar will land up in third place.

MC Stan bats for Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win

Now, MC Stan who is a good friend of Munawar Faruqui has done a vote appeal for him. We know how crazy his fandom is in India. Last year, no one thought that MC Stan would win Bigg Boss 16. But the rapper, songwriter and music composer defeated the hot favourites Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the Bigg Boss trophy. MC Stan wrote that it was time for his fans to swing into action. He reminded them that he wanted the trophy back home with his brother.

Fans ecstatic to see MC Stan support Munawar Faruqui

This vote appeal has warmed the hearts of all fans of Munawar. Both of them share a very close bond. MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui have risen out of nowhere to dominate the pop culture scene of the country.

Bigg Boss 17 has been a mixed season. Many feel it ran mainly on the personal life content whether it was Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan or Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.