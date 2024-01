Bigg Boss 17 is headed towards its grand finale. We have seen the journey videos of Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar. Tomorrow, we will see the clip of Munawar Faruqui. It seems fans have completely loved his video. Reports are coming that he got the maximum cheers. There is a lot of Mannara Chopra in the journey video of Munawar Faruqui. They formed a lovely bond on the show. We saw how Mannara got upset when Ayesha Khan entered Salman Khan's show and he spent more time with her.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Bigg Boss 17 was tough on Munawar Faruqui

Very few contestants have had their personal lives exposed on the show like Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha Khan came inside and said that he dated her while he still had feelings for Nazila Sitaishi. She said he was also flirting with other women when they were together. Munawar Faruqui said that Nazila also cheated on him, and she emotionally blackmailed him. He also said that she was not comfortable about living with his son, who now stays with his sister. Even former contestants said that this kind of expose of a contestant's personal life for a show seemed a bit excessive.

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17: Watch the promo of Munawar Faruqui

Just heard Jawan theme song in Background.. GOOSEBUMPS

SRKIAN FOREVER ?#MunawarFaruqui

Winner vibes

ICONIC WINNER MUNAWAR — Talح Say's (@TALHAYOUSUF46) January 24, 2024

Even BiggBoss recited #MunawarFaruqui's shayari, ab aur kya chaiye!! Munawar is looking so happy and excited, always smile like this mah champ! #BiggBoss17Finale #BiggBoss17 #MunAra #BB17 — ???????? (@khwahish_31) January 24, 2024

#BiggBoss reciting #MunawarFaruqui's poetry?? Hearing it from Bigg Boss's voice has my entire heart❤️. It's a fact that #BiggBoss17 paved the toughest path for #MunawarFaruqui? – he broke, gathered those broken pieces of himself and then stood up again like a king ? #BB17 — SAFIA (@Sofi66452) January 24, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar to emerge as winner of the show?

With his fan base, Munawar Faruqui is one of the strongest contenders for the grand prize. He was also the winner of Lock Upp. The young man has again proved his talent and resilience on the show.