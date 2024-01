Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening this weekend. Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are five contestants on top. We will have celebs coming in to support them. Veteran journalist Dibang will throw questions and accusations at the top five of Bigg Boss 17. The celeb supporters will be defending their contestant. Pooja Bhatt is going inside for Mannara Chopra. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant had something to say about the top five especially Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Shalin Bhanot wants THIS contestant to win Salman Khan's show

Pooja Bhatts bats for Munawar Faruqui on the show

Pooja Bhatt said that Arun Mashettey is her fave contestant of the season but she has come to support Mannara Chopra. The actress said that an image of Munawar Faruqui has been created by makers. She said the world loves to talk. But people should know who they are. Talking about Bigg Boss, she said, "This platform has given me a lot and I’ve stayed in the house for 8 weeks. I know one thing for sure that this platform doesn’t make us small but hum apni harkaton se Chote Yaa bade hote hain." She said that Munawar should also get a license and that his private life had become a complete mockery in public eye. She was like, it is time to give him a breather. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: MC Stan urges his crazy fandom to vote for Munawar Faruqui; netizens say 'Brother from another mother'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui tagged as a womanizer by rival fan groups

People were liking the bond of Munawar Faruqui with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande on the show. But the entry of Ayesha Khan changed everything. She said that Munawar Faruqui had cheated on when he entered into an affair with her while still dating Nazila Sitaishi. She even went to the extent of saying that he just used her for physical pleasure. It seems Munawar Faruqui entered into a relationship with Nazila when he had not legally separated from his first wife. She said that he does not live with his five-year-old as he claims. These allegations caused a severe dent to his image.

Munawar Faruqui might come outside and clear the statements. Celebs like Kishwer Merchant, Aly Goni, Prince Narula and others did not like how his personal life was dragged for TRPs.