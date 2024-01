Bigg Boss 17 and are eagerly waiting for its grand finale which is held on January 28. The event will be a star-studded affair and these stars will take the entertainment notch a bit higher. To further amp up the excitement a bit more, various promos from the grand finale are on social media and fans are going gaga over the same. In the new promo, former contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will be seen performing a romantic dance performance on Bole Chudiyan from the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of grand finale, Vicky Jain's mother cheers for daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande; netizens troll her [Watch]

Neil and Aishwarya's energetic dance performance will leave you bowled with their sizzling hot chemistry. Their energetic performance will make you fall for their romance. Both Neil and Aishwarya set the stage on fire with their hotness and we cannot take our eyes off them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ahead of grand finale, fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy

Watch Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's performance on BB 17

As the promo video went viral on the social media, netizens trolled Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as they saw Neil and Aishwarya perform a romantic dance together. They compared Neil-Aishwarya's relationship and trolled Ankita-Vicky. One user wrote, ''Best couple aish Neil, Ankita or Vicky se to bahut jyada better h, while another user wrote, 'Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma such a classic dancers'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner, first and second runner-up revealed? Big shock to Mannara Chopra?

Trending Now

Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy?