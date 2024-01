Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening on January 28, 2024 and fans have picked up their favourites. Rohit Shetty, the much-loved host of Khatron Ke Khiladi came inside the house to pick up contestants for his show. He also posed some tough questions for the contestants. It seems he told Arun Mashettey that he was the only real man on the show. He has come across the most non-problematic celebrity on Bigg Boss 17. Rohit Shetty asked Abhishek Kumar about Isha Malviya and how he played on that angle throughout the season. It seems he admitted that he did get physically abusive with Isha Malviya after a fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui finds support from Pooja Bhatt, actress slams mockery of his personal life

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Shalin Bhanot wants THIS contestant to win Salman Khan's show

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar fought with Arun Mashettey after the segment. Netizens have found the two jealous and insecure. Moreover, Rohit Shetty told Ankita Lokhande that Vicky Jain is busy partying outside. He said that she used her mind, and made him come across as a bad husband. The neutral audience has said that Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are better hosts than Salman Khan. Take a look at some of the reactions here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui, but Mannara Chopra deserves to win this season; Here's why

Trending Now

Even after #RohitShetty mentioned abt party n all #AnkitaLokahande still obsessed on narratives against #mannarachopra proves dat she is very secure of #vickyjain n her insecurity towards manara comes frm game pov n not due to her husband she sees her as potential competitor — Ramabhadra (@Naniilu2) January 26, 2024

Kyu #MunawarKiJanta tum to kah rahe the ki #Nazila fame chahati hai. #RohitShetty ke hisab se :- #Nazila nam se to #MunawarFaraqui fame le raha tha.

Show me nam lekar us ladki ko badnam bhi #MunawarFaraqui ne hi kiya tha. Aur vo ladki chup rahegi kya. — Vikas Jagtap (@VikasJagtap223) January 26, 2024

#RohitShetty was so blunt with everyone. And by everyone I mean everyone. This was actually season ka war. But makers.. well played. Finale ke ek din pehle reality check dena was smart move. Now they can't do anything about it. #BiggBoss17Finale — randomtweets ✨️ (@kriteaaaa) January 26, 2024

yrr #RohitShetty sir ap co host kr laty wkv here #AbhishekKumar? accepting how he faked fights like intentionally do this and also thanku sir for telling him how to behave with women no matter whoever she is and that he is good but need to be in control loved it #biggboss17 pic.twitter.com/KSBUZzvjbh — fatema (@fatimamazhar323) January 26, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Astrologer makes shocking prediction

Bigg Boss 17 also saw the yearly astrologer prediction. Chirag Daruwalla said that Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande have the strongest chances of winning the trophy.