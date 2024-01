Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening right now. All the relatives of the finalists have reached the venue. Vicky Jain who did a dance performance with Ankita Lokhande was seen with his mother, Ranjana Jain. While the businessman was in casuals, she wore a white and purple saree. Vicky Jain greeted the paps outside the venue. When people told him that they felt that he was the real winner of the show, he said that he is happy to know that people felt the same. Vicky Jain said that he is glad that people understood what he had been trying to say on the show. He also said that he went on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 to enjoy himself, and did exactly that.

Bigg Boss 17: Ranjana Jain talks to the paps

Ranjana Jain was also there. She said that she is only supporting Ankita Lokhande on the show. Ranjana Jain said both her children were on the show, and now she is hoping that her bahu brings in the trophy. However, the lady did not speak much to the paparazzi. It is inevitable because Vicky Jain and his family were trolled considerably for what Ranjana Jain said about Ankita Lokhande in interviews.

Tough fight for Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale winner

The top five contestants are Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar. Arun is already out of the show. While most neutrals are hoping that Mannara Chopra takes home the trophy, Munawar Faruqui is the favourite. He is getting immense support from all celebs. Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Arpan Chandel, Badshah, Dhanashree Verma and many others have come in his support.