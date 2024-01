Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is leaving the fans restless and how. There is a tough fight between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui to lift the trophy among the fans. It is predicted that these two will last till the finale. And ahead of the finale Ankita’s fans and well-wishers are already celebrating her as they are 100 percent confident that, she is winning the show. Ahead of the finale, here’s a look at how much Ankita has earned in the Bigg Boss 17 show along with her hubby Vicky Jain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande or Mannara Chopra, this contestant out of Top 3?

Ankita and Vicky both embraced the show together and their relationship dynamics grabbed a lot of eyeballs. But you will be shocked to know how much the couple made within 3 to 4 months with their stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house and it was all worth it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan to grace Salman Khan's reality show to promote Shaitaan?

Ankita Lokhande the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande is reportedly paid 12 lakhs per week in the show and is one of the highest-paid contestants, while Vicky was charging 5 to 7 lakh for his participation and got evicted in a mid-week leaving his fans shocked.

Bigg Boss ke game mai khatra na ho aisa ho nahi sakta,

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain earned 2.5 crore together with their participation in the Bigg Boss 17 show.

Both Vicky and Ankita earned 75 lakhs to 1.8 crore and combining the amount of the power couple it makes 2.5 crore batting the winning amount of 30-40 lakhs. Indeed Ankita is a winner in terms of being the highest-earning member of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

