Bigg Boss season 17 will have its grand premiere on October 15, Sunday. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. Well, the Tiger 3 actor was captured on the set while he was busy shooting for the launch episode. Salman has finally unveiled the first look of the Bigg Boss 17 stage and it looks all grand and glamourous. The superstar of Bollywood hosted the media at the newly built set on Thursday and gave them an exclusive glimpse of the stage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: How Salman Khan's BB fee stacks up against the box office collections of Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jawan

In the pictures shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the Bigg Boss 17 stage features several props that might appear during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman made a dashing entry through a tunnel that featured a dragon set up at the top. He was seen standing against a wall that seemed to be quite inspired by the Victorian era. He even revealed that the set of Bigg Boss 17 has a massive train installation. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness major twists to retain TRP

Have a look at the new pictures of Bigg Boss season 17 sets

Designed by Omung Kumar

The sets of Bigg Boss have always been designed by Omung Kumar. The set not only looks grand but it also looks royal.

Grander than the previous two seasons

The Bigg Boss sets have always been grand and the pictures are a treat to all its viewers. Fans of Bigg Boss love the ideas and innovation that have been put behind designing the set.

Designated interesting areas as per the 'Dil Dimaag Dum' themes

This year's Bigg Boss 17 has 'Dil, Dimag and Dum' theme. The set seems to be well-designed according to the theme. Right from the props to the unique designs, the Bigg Boss 17 sets will leave you spellbound.

Confession room is interesting

Bigg Boss 17's confession room will be just as grand as the entire set. The confession room's design is well created and a lot of imagination is put into it.

The kitchen area to be a highlight

In all of Bigg Boss, contestants are seen spending a lot of time in the kitchen area, wherein they cook and eat. Major fights also take place in this area.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhat, Aishwarya Sharma, Kirti Mehra, Kanwar Dhillon, Munawar Faruqui and more contestants are said to participate in the show.