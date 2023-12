Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention. The show is turning out to be interesting day by day. People have loved the contestants of this season. Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently seen as the contestants. Ankita has been one of the most talked about contestant and we have seen her entering with husband, Vicky Jain. However, both of them have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. We saw their ugly fights in the show. Vicky was even called a red flag for women. Ankita and Vicky's mothers had also come on the show to make the couple understand. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain exposes Munawar Faruqui in a court room task; drags Nazila Sitaishi once again [Watch Promo]

But that did not change things much. The fights are still happening and recently we saw Vicky even tried to slap Ankita. The video about the same went viral and Vicky was trolled for trying to hit his wife. During this journey of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has shared a lot about her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Isha Malviya cheat on Abhishek Kumar? Latter spills the beans 'Teri Maa ne chaanta kyun...'

Ankita talks about ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput

She had spoken about how they broke up and she was depressed. She also showered praises on him and said that he never mistreated her. She also shared fond memories of how she and Sushant watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story together and how he made it big in Bollywood. Sushant's passing away was a huge shock for everyone and Ankita had even expressed what she went through when he passed away. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain dances with Ayesha Khan and not Ankita Lokhande; 'Biwi gayi tel lene' say netizens [Check Reactions]

She recently revealed that she had cried when Sushant had first done a kissing scene in his film, Shudh Desi Romance. Ankita always has something to share about Sushant and she has been trolled for it as well. People have said on social media that Ankita wants footage and hence is using Sushant.

Sandeep Singh reveals if Ankita never got over Sushant

Now, Ankita's close friend, Sandeep Singh has revealed if Ankita Lokhande never moved on from Sushant. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Sandeep went silent for a while and said that Ankita and Vicky are married now and are happy in the Bigg Boss house so he does not want to say anything now.

Sandeep went through a bad phase after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and Ankita had supported him. He is gearing up for his next release Safed starring Meera Chopra, a story he wrote during his accusation on the SSR's case.