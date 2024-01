Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended. The grand finale episode aired on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up while Mannara Chopra was the second runner up of the show. Mannara was one of the most entertaining personalities of the show. She had a tough journey full of ups and downs. People trolled her and even supported her for her game. Mannara had many ugly fights in the house with other celebrities. However, she crossed all the hurdles and reached the top five of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara Chopra's real name is Barbie Handa and is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mics were installed inside the bathroom? Isha Malviya makes shocking revelations

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

When Bigg Boss 17 began, Priyanka had posted a throwback picture with Mannara and had wished her good luck for the Bigg Boss journey. Later, when Mannara reached the finale of Bigg Boss 17, Priyanka congratulated her and wished her good luck for the grand finale. However, Parineeti had not posted anything for her sister, Mannara.

Parineeti Chopra congratulates Mannara Chopra

Recently, Mannara was spotted going for a dinner date with her family members and she spoke to the paparazzi. She was asked about her bond with Parineeti. Mannara said that Parineeti had sent her a long message yesterday and congratulated her. Mannara also said that she wants to wish Parineeti as well for her new journey in life.

Mannara Chopra on nepotism in Bigg Boss 17

Priyanka Chopra's mother had also supported Mannara during her journey in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara had spoken to BollywoodLife and reacted to being favoured on the show because she was related to the Chopra family. She was asked if nepotism was there in Bigg Boss too.

She said, "Nepotism kaha se hoga. Maine toh show pe hamesha bola hai ki ye show personality ka show hai aur meri personality ki baat honi chahiye. Mere se baatein Karo meri family ko beech mein mat lao. Bahut sare log the Jo mujhe jante nahi the. Kuch contestants the jinko pata chala meri family ke baare mein aur waha se vo baatein shuru hui. I don’t think it is because of nepotism. It is because logo ko mai pasand aayi, mere opinions acche Lage, meri journey pasand aayi, meri journey mein jo ups and downs aye vo acche lage islye mai yaha pe hu.”

Watch the interview of Mannara Chopra here:

Talking about the finale, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and the fifth place respectively.