Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin from October 15. The show's promos have released that they have left the fans excited. This year Bigg Boss has different plans for each of his contestants. His year, Bigg Boss will differentiate the contestants as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum. He will also favour a few contestants and also train a few of them. The show is the talk of the town already and people cannot wait to see the first episode.

As per reports, there will be a couples Vs singles concept and hence many names of celebrities have come up who can be a part of the show. In the couples, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been approached. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik were also approached but the latest reports state that Kanwar will enter alone.

Amongst the singles it will be, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni and others who have been approached.

Bigg Boss 17 house first look

After the contestants, people definitely want to see the house pictures and to raise the excitement level, we found a video that has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the making of the Bigg Boss 17 house and it already looks royal.

The house might have some colourful theme this time as per the video that has gone viral. However, we are not sure if the video is of the same house or not. Fans have commented on the video and have called the house beautiful and creative. While a some of them are worried if the house is not ready yet.

Watch the viral video of the Bigg Boss 17 house:

Watch the BTS video of Bigg Boss promo:

Talking about Salman Khan, as per reports, the superstar might not get to host the entire season of Bigg Boss 17. He will be busy with Tiger 3 promotions in between and will also be starting a new film with Karan Johar. The makers of the show have reportedly started searching for replacement of Salman Khan for a few episodes.