The countdown has begun for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17, the most popular and controversial reality show on Indian television. The show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will kick off on October 14 on Colors TV, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what drama and entertainment it will bring this year.

But before the show begins, there is one question that is on everyone's mind: How much is Salman Khan getting paid for hosting Bigg Boss 17? Well, the answer might shock you! So, 'dil thaam ke baithiye.'

According to industry sources, Salman Khan is charging a whopping Rs 12 crore per week for hosting the show, which means he will earn Rs 6 crore per episode. That's not all. If the show runs for its usual duration of around four months, Salman Khan might end up pocketing a staggering Rs 200 crore for the entire season. Yes, you heard it right! Laga jhatka?

However, there is no official word from the makers or the actor himself on his remuneration, so take this information with a pinch of salt. Salman Khan has been associated with Bigg Boss since its fourth season in 2010, and has become an integral part of the show. His charisma, wit, and style have won him millions of fans and have boosted the ratings of the show. He is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India, and his fee has increased steadily over the years.

Here is a list of how much Salman Khan has charged per episode to host the previous seasons of Bigg Boss according to various reports.

- Season 4 to 6: Rs 2.5 crore

- Season 7: Rs 5 crore

- Season 8: Rs 5.5 crore

- Season 9: Rs 7-8 crore

- Season 10: Rs 8 crore

- Season 11: Rs 11 crore

- Season 12: Rs 12-14 crore

- Season 13: Rs 15.50 crore

- Season 14: Rs 25 crore