Salman Khan is one of the most popular and highest-paid celebrities in India. Apart from his successful film career, he is also known for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss since 2010. The show, which is an adaptation of the Dutch show Big Brother, features celebrities living together in a house isolated from the outside world, while facing various tasks and eliminations. Salman Khan has become an integral part of the show, and his charisma, wit and style have won him millions of fans and boosted the ratings of the show. He is also reportedly one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India, and his fee has increased steadily over the years. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness major twists to retain TRP

According to various sources, Salman Khan has charged different amounts for hosting each season of Bigg Boss. Here is a list of how much he has earned per episode for each season:

- Season 4 to 6: Rs 2.5 crore

- Season 7: Rs 5 crore

- Season 8: Rs 5.5 crore

- Season 9: Rs 7-8 crore

- Season 10: Rs 8 crore

- Season 11: Rs 11 crore

- Season 12: Rs 12-14 crore

- Season 13: Rs 15.50 crore

- Season 14: Rs 25 crore

- Season 15: Rs 20 crore

- Season 16: Rs 450 crore

If we add up his earnings from all the seasons, Salman Khan has made a whopping Rs 1,000.50 crore from hosting Bigg Boss till date. That's an impressive amount, but how does it compare to the box office collections of some recent Bollywood movies?

Let's take a look at the box office collections of Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan, which are some of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 2023.

- Gadar 2: The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was released on August 11, 2023. The film broke all records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with a worldwide gross of Rs 691.08 crore.

- Pathaan: The action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released on February 11, 2023. The film was a huge success and became the fifth Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, with a gross of Rs 1,020 crore.



- Jawan: The action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara was released on September 7, 2023. The film received rave reviews and became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with a worldwide gross of Rs 1,120 crore. It is still running in theatres and the figures will increase in the coming days.

As we can see, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss fee is comparable to the box office collections of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, but falls short of Jawan's collection. However, it is important to note that Salman Khan's fee is for hosting a TV show, while the box office collections are for theatrical releases. Moreover, Salman Khan also earns from his films, endorsements and other ventures, making him one of the richest celebrities in India.

Bigg Boss 17 starts from October on Colors and the final contestants will be going inside the house from the 13th evening onwards. The grand premiere is touted to be grander than earlier seasons with some of the biggest names from the TV industry like Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui amongst others are speculated to be on the show.