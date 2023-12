Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been the talk of the town. His story with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel has grabbed everyone's attention. Abhishek entered the show with his ex-GF Isha and they also got close after lots of big fights. However, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered and things went ugly for Abhishek. He had many anger issues and was called out by Bigg Boss and even host, Salman Khan. However, slowly things were getting back to normal but again, Abhishek had a very dirty fight with Isha. They went below the belt and it was very hurting to see them this way. In recent episodes, we have seen Isha and Samarth bullying him and he broke down. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After getting intimate on national television; Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain of divorce after he taunts her [Watch]

Abhishek has also formed many good relationships in the house with Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan. His relationship with Khanzaadi was also the talk of the town. Abhishek was also close to Navid Sole. Navid was very fond of Abhishek and he even liked him. Navid has openly said that he is bisexual and some reports say he had claimed that he liked Abhishek and that Abhishek was also bisexual. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's sister strongly defends brother over 'bullying' he suffers at the hands of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel

Is Abhishek Kumar a bisexual?

However, we are not sure if Navid has said this. The interview of Abhishek Kumar's friend, Pooja with Telly Chakkar claims so. Now, Abhishek's close friend, Pooja has reacted to Navid Sole comments. She said that she has heard this rumour about Abhishek for the first time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan makes an EXIT from the show after Salman Khan’s bashing due to THIS reason?

She also said that Navid had spoken about his liking for Abhishek which is obvious as Navid is bisexual. Pooja added that Abhishek had given his hoodie and said I love you to Navid to make him feel good. He had done it as humanity. But he is dam straight. She added that he is Punjabi munda and is not a bisexual.

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.