Bigg Boss 17's TRP has increased drastically since Munawar Faruqui's alleged love affairs has been highlighted by the makers. We must say that the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan was a masterstroke by the makers as it has certainly worked very well in their favor. Post Ayesha Khan's entry, Munawar who used to have a very positive aura has been slammed by the social media users for being a womanizer. While everyone thinks that Ayesha's entry was made to spiced up the show which is true, we now reveal the real reason behind Ayesha's entry and its definitely not what you are thinking.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal or Ankita Lokhande? Who will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 17 makers miffed by Munawar Faruqui's game

Ardent followers of Bigg Boss 17 knows that Bigg Boss has always favored Ankita Lokhande amongst rest of the contestant. Be it giving her special hair treatment or allowing her to sleep in daytime, the Pavitra Rishta actress is certainly maker's favorite. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Nazila Sitaishi betrayal drama gets new twist; latter's friend confirms she too was double-dating

Speculation was rife that this time the makers have already decided that they want Ankita Lokhande to lift the trophy. Bigg Boss was miffed with the Lock Upp season 1 winner as in spite of repeated attempts the stand-up comedian turn reality star was not able to perform in the show. However, despite his poor performance Munawar Faruqui was still viewer's favorite. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande warns Munawar Faruqui to be careful with Mannara Chopra; calls her double faced [Watch]

Munawar Faruqui's image is deliberately tarnished to make Ankita Lokhande win?

It is speculated that makers decided to bring such a twist which will work against Munawar Faruqui. Going by the hatred Munawar has been receiving on social media seems Bigg Boss makers have been successful in their recent plan.

After Munawar Faruqui, it is Ankita Lokhande who is fans favorite. The actress owing to her popularity gets huge support from the audience. With Munawar's recent revelations of love affairs, chances of Ankita winning the show has certainly increased.

Khanzaadi was the recent contestant who got evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Post her eviction, the Rapper stated that she was very happy with her eviction. She mentioned that the show was affecting her mentally and she lost her will to play the game long back.