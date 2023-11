Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants have grabbed everyone's attention. The show hosted by Salman Khan is making enough noise on social media with fandoms of respective contestants calling for war against each other. Among the most celebrated contestants of the latest season are Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain. The star couple are hogging a lot of limelight inside the house with their constant fights and more. Recently, Ankita Lokhande was heard saying that she has undergone test to check whether she is pregnant or not. Now evicted contestant Navid Sole has something to say about this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra MOCKS Munawar Faruqui along with Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal? 'Itna buddha nahi hona...' [WATCH]

Is Ankita Lokhande really pregnant?

In a recent episode, the contestants of the house decided to eliminate Navid Sole. Bigg Boss gave the power to the contestants of dimaag house to choose three names who are inside the house on a grace period. Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Navid Sole were the chosen ones. Later, Bigg Boss asked the house of Dum to decide who from these three should get eliminated. Navid Sole was shown the door in mid-week elimination. In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, he was asked to reveal if Ankita Lokhande was actually pregnant, to which, he said that things are moving in positive direction. The actress has also promised him that she will seek his help in naming the baby. Navid Sole was quoted saying, "See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right." Well, well, does this mean Ankita Lokhande is actually pregnant? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar pulls Vicky Jain's arm aggressively as they fight over 'ration ki chori'

In Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain is coming across as a strong player as he has successfully managed to make friends with most of his co-contestants. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande is overwhelmed with emotions as she is unable to get the time she wants from Vicky Jain. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan adviced Ankita Lokhande to play her own game and not run behind Vicky.