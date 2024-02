Bigg Boss 17: It's been almost 10 days since the Salman Khan-hosted show aired its last episode; however, the controversies regarding the contestants are not dying down. One of the most talked-about contestants post Bigg Boss 17 has ended is indeed actress Ankita Lokhande. Be it her alleged jealousy towards Munawar Faruqui or her troubled relationship with husband Vicky Jain, social media users have vehemently bashed her. She and husband Vicky Jain have been vigorously criticized for being a toxic couple. During Vicky and Ankita's stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the former was labeled as a big red flag. In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande finally reveals, if her husband is indeed a red flag? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

Is husband Vicky Jain a green flag? Ankita Lokhande reacts

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Ankita Lokhande was informed about how during Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was labeled as a red flag and Neil Bhatt was termed as the green flag. When asked if Vicky Jain is a red or green flag, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, "My husband is the biggest green flag for me. I know what Vicky has done for me and my family; he can be anything but a red flag. I know we had bad fights in Bigg Boss 17, but you also need to understand that those fights were edited and then shown on television screens, hence no one knows what was the cause of the actual fights. I also accept that because of my overreaction at certain places, Vicky was seen in a wrong manner. I highly regret my overemotions and sometimes think why did I react so much. Being overly emotional and oversensitive is not good, guys; it can harm you in many ways." Check out the video below. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Ankita Lokhande has just returned from a small vacation with Vicky Jain. She mentioned in one of her interviews that she is exhausted by the constant trolling on social media and the chatter around her in the media, and how she wants to just go on a break. The actress also revealed that she has deleted her Instagram account in order to stay away from social media.