Bigg Boss 17 is winning hearts. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country and has been doing well on the TRP charts. The current lot includes Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Manara Chopra, Khanzaadi, and Anurag Dobhal to name a few.

Is Khanzaadi lying about her health issues in Bigg Boss 17?

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen KhanZaadi being unwell and often visiting the medical room, resting and taking medicines. And this has been brought up by the housemates a lot of times. Khanzaadi has also voiced feeling unwell on numerous occasions. A couple of days ago, Abhishek Kumar had also slammed Khanzaadi for her health issues during a task. It happened during Diwali. Khanzaadi was very heartbroken by people commenting on her health issues. And now, doctor Tariq Salim has issued a clarification on the same.

The doctor is based in Dubai and has been working on ankylosing spondylosis for the last 10 years. He talked about Firoza complaining about having a lot of physical pain. He clarifies saying that she is not lying and making a mole of a mountain. The doctor revealed that in May 2017, Firoza had come to him and was in terrible pain. She was screaming in pain and it could be heard far and wide. She was in a wheelchair and was unable to move at all. Khanzaadi was suffering from Ankylosing spondylosis. It is an autoimmune disease and doesn't have a treatment as such. The doctor designed some treatment using his research and with his help and Khanzaadi's determination the Bigg Boss 17 contestants was able to recover. The doctor clarifies that he is not asking Bigg Boss to favour Khanzaadi but to stop trolling her as she is not lying.

Watch the video of the doctor clarifying about Khanzaadi's health issues here:

Clarification from the Doctor itself Says #Khanzadi was suffering from a disease and the treatment was done by himpic.twitter.com/nauLpiZxHA — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 27, 2023

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 latest video here:

Khanzaadi has had beef with everyone inside the house be it Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and more. She has been feeling lonely too. Moreover, contestants have been doubting Khanzaadi over her health issues. On the other hand, Jigna Vohra was eliminated this week from Bigg Boss 17. Also, there's a buzz about Abdu Rozik entering Bigg Boss for Khanzaadi.