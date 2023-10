Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of hours ago. And it was the first ever Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan today. The host was in his usual element but it felt like Bigg Boss has been going on for weeks already. Probably it is the fever of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Coming back to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, today, we saw Isha Malviya getting bashed by Salman Khan. Salman called Isha fake. And on the same topic, Ankita Lokhande had a fight with Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: The Top 5 strongest and weakest contestants so far on the show

Salman Khan schools Isha Malviya during Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan asked housemates which contestant among them they feel is fake or a liar. A lot of people felt Khanzaadi is a liar. Only Mannara Chopra was right in naming Isha Malviya as a fake/liar. Salman then played the clip of Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's AV and then their stage clip. Salman also played the clips of Isha and Abhishek inside the house. He then asked everyone again. They all unanimously felt that Isha was lying about her bond with Abhishek. Salman then pointed out that Isha is conveniently using Abhishek, it seems. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 effect? Katha Ankahee, Junooniyatt and more TV shows that are reportedly going off-air

The host tried to make them understand that Abhishek and Isha's equation might take a worse turn because they have never been on the same page. He makes housemates see that, they both being very young, are in the wrong. The housemates understand and think about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar calls Aishwarya Sharma a flop star, targets Neil Bhatt too, 'Dono miyaan biwi kuch nahi karte’

Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya have a fight

Later, we see Ankita Lokhande and Mannara having a fight. Mannara seemed to be telling Ankita to stay away from Isha. She talks about how she went to talk to Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya entered the scene out of nowhere. Mannara said that Isha is behaving like a personal assistant to them both. She is always around either Vicky or Ankita. Mannara has been having issues with Isha as they did not get along from the start. Isha called her self-absorbed and this did not go down well with Mannara. On the other hand, Mannara feels Isha is very fake and she also questioned her bond with Abhishek Kumar.

Mannara wants Ankita to stay away from Isha. On the other hand, Ankita says she already has a bond with Isha and considers her as her sister. Ankita tries to tell Mannara that her equations with others should not affect the bond she shares with Mannara. But Mannara seems adamant and she goes on to say, "Jo ladki apne boyfriend ki nahi ho sakti..." Ankita lashes out at her as she feels Mannara is about to character-assassinate Isha Malviya. And it leads to Mannara having a breakdown. Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma along with Khanzaadi try to calm Mannara. The latter feels that Ankita is always overpowering others. Munawar interferes and tells Ankita that Mannara is being a little possessive about her.

Netizens are divided between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Netizens have loved the way Ankita Lokhande has been bonding with each and every one inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. And they have loved how Ankita has always tried to sort out the differences with Mannara by talking to her. Mannara and Ankita have been having issues for a while too. But Ankita still stood by Mannara when she suffered an anxiety attack. Check out the X posts here:

Meanwhile, tomorrow we will see Kangana Ranaut gracing the set of Bigg Boss 17. It would be great to see Jhalkari Bai meeting Manikarnika tomorrow.