Bigg Boss 17 was launched with much hullabaloo. Names like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma captivated viewers. However, it was Vicky Jain's game which has grabbed audience attention the most. The way he has invested himself in the game is commendable. Be it planning strategies or manipulating people, Ankita Lokhande's husband is clearly one of the strongest contestant of this season. However due to being called out again and again by Bigg Boss and Salman Khan, Vicky's game is now going in shambles. It's not us, it's what contestant Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan thinks.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accused of misusing medical help for seeking outside information; fans jump in defense after big EXPOSE [Check tweets]

Vicky Jain has lost his game charm because of Bigg Boss

Social media users who are in love with Vicky Jain's game think that it is Bigg Boss himself who is spoiling Vicky's game. Whether he is having fun with other contestant, making strategies, gossiping about people or even talking about normal stuff, Vicky is constantly targeted and taunted by Bigg Boss. Speculations are rife that makers don't want Vicky Jain to overshadow Munawar Faruqui. Even after repeated attempts by Bigg Boss and Salman, Munawar is unable to up his game while Vicky was going strong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens predict Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house; say ‘100 percent chances hai’

Netizens believe that makers want to cash in only on Munawar's name hence they don't want Vicky to take away all the limelight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui friendship to come to an end after makers' BIG expose? Netizens left confused

Trending Now

Watch this video belwo:

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan feels Vicky is clueless

In yesterday's episode, Vicky fought with contestants Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya stated that Vicky is randomly picking fights as Bigg Boss has exposed his game. Arun mentioned that as Vicky cannot manipulate people further, he is getting impatient as in how to stay in limelight. Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt also share the same opinion that Vicky's game is over in the house.

Even Vicky Jain fans believe that due to the constant call outs, the innumerable humiliation, Vicky is mentally disturbed and hence cannot focus on his game. Will Vicky bounce back or will he be a lost name in the Bigg Boss 17 house, only time will tell.