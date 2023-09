Everyone is eagerly waiting to know all the details about Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. It is undoubtedly the most loved reality show on television. The OTT version of the show ended on August 14 and now we are all waiting for the show to begin on TV. The promos of Bigg Boss 17 have released and in the first promo, Salman Khan is seen saying that till date we have only witnessed Bigg Boss' eyes, but this time we will get to see his Dil, Dimaag and Dum. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya drops BIG HINT of being a part of Salman Khan's show?

In the next promos, Salman has explained what would the Dil, Dimaag and Dum mean in Bigg Boss 17. The promos have left everyone surprised and excited at the same time. Talking about the rumoured contestants, this year as per reports, there will be singles Vs couples theme.

Hence, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik have reportedly approached amongst the couples. Amongst the singles, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Vivian Dsena have been approached.

Vivian Dsena's wife on his participation in Bigg Boss 17

However, now, Vivian Dsena’s wife has clarified the rumours about him being offered Bigg Boss 17. His wife, Nouran Alyhas took to her Instagram handle to clarify that Vivian Dsena is not doing Bigg Boss 17.

She wrote, “As many fans have messaged me asking whether it is true or not. Let me clear the air for everyone who has been asking. This news comes every year with a new season of Bigg Boss. Now and earlier, Vivian has always declined it. You guys should be used to it already.”

On the work front, Vivian Dsena was seen in Udaariyaan alongside Twinkle Arora. He played the role of Sartaj in the show. He recently left the show and had shared pictures from his farewell on Instagram.

Watch the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the show will begin from October 15 and as per reports, Salman Khan will not be able to host the entire season. Salman will have Tiger 3 promotions that time and he will also be starting his new film with Karan Johar and hence, he would not be available for Bigg Boss 17.