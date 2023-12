Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, for once differed from the same fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain or Munawar Faruqui trying to mend things with Mannara Chopra. Tonight's episode was dedicated to Chintu, that is, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. And it was one ugly episode with Isha and Abhishek alongside Samarth bringing the worst side of each other.

For all Bigg Boss, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BL on WhatsApp NOW. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta wants Abhishek Kumar to stay away from Isha Malviya; says 'Aapko pata hai hurt kar rahi hai...'

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar bring their past out in an ugly spat

It was not even a fight between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar but it was turned into one. Whether it was for content or not, we don't know. It all started with Aishwarya Sharma giving out rations early morning. Khanzaadi and Aishwarya got into a spat wherein Khanzaadi body-shamed her using her height. Abhishek had already begun a fight with Aishwarya over the ration. He was charging at Aishwarya but then Isha got in between. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande praises Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz; says he stood strong against Sidharth Shukla

Things heated up pretty quickly. We saw Abhishek charging up and screaming at the top of his lungs. Isha Malviya also started bringing out the past in their fight. From talking about their toxic relationships to pulling down each others' characters by talking about one-night stands to degrading each other by talking about taking injections which are personal things, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar broke every barrier and crossed every limit in the game. Later on, we saw Abhishek poking Isha when she was maintaining her distance. Isha said some awful things too. They brought out parents as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: THIS popular K-pop star to enter the show as wild card? Here's all you need to know about the new entry

Trending Now

Samarth hits Abhishek Kumar with a below-the-belt remark

When Isha Malviya was fighting it out with Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel was taking Isha's side. He was defending her but also hitting Abhishek with many below-the-belt remarks. He degraded Abhishek by saying that nobody wants to be with him or bringing his parents saying that, they are also ashamed of him, Samarth went dirty too. Later, when out in the garden area, Samarth hit Abhishek with a below-the-belt remark calling him Kokhla. Abhishek turned it uglier by asking him to ask Isha about it.

Watch this video about Bigg Boss 17 here:

While Isha accused Abhishek of taking steroids to build his body, Abhishek hit at Isha for taking beauty injections. He also talked about the Rs 9000 bill amount something. They both crossed limits big time today. It was UGLY.