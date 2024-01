Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya was the recent contestant who got eliminated from the controversial reality show. The eviction of the Udaariyaan actress came as a surprise to many, as she was often considered one of the top 5 contestants of the show and some even thought she had the potential to win. Now that Isha is out of the house, she has revealed some shocking details, particularly about Abhishek Kumar. Isha revealed how Abhishek created a false narrative about his mental health being affected after his break-up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Vicky Jain goes down on his knees, pleads to Ankita Lokhande to forgive him

Isha Malviya accuses Abhishek Kumar of lying about his mental health

In an exclusive conversation with TOI, Isha Malviya exposed many of Abhishek Kumar's false claims. Abhishek Kumar has said in Bigg Boss 17 that post his break up with Isha Malviya, his mental health was so bad that he was bedridden for six months. The Udaariyaan actor also shared that he has consulted a physiatrist to remove himself from the horrible phase. Post her eviction, Isha claimed that all of Abhishek Kumar's claims about his mental health were completely false. She said after one month to their break up, Abhishek Kumar was partying in Goa with his friends. The actress asked people to visit his social media account once where they can find the proof. The actress said a person who is indeed dealing with mental trauma and calming to be in bed for six months can definitely not party in Goa.

Isha also stated while Abhishek Kumar denied slapping her, she has video where he is apologizing for slapping her. Isha mentioned she has shown all the videos to current boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the past. On being asked how Abhishek was crying profusely on her eviction, Isha stated that she has given right name to him, Nakli Kumar. Isha said during her stint Abhishek made her life hell and now that she is out he is gaining sympathy by crying. She said that he very well knows how to gain sympathy and and all the above things are his mere techniques to be in the show.