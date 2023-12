Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love and attention. The TRPs have been super amazing and social media is filled with comments on the contestants. Isha Malviya's life has been an open book on the show. She entered the house with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar. They had lots of ugly fights in the house but soon came close to each other as well. Isha even allowed him to sleep on the same bed. Soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered as a wild card contestant. Isha denied being in a relationship with Samarth at first but later accepted it. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after major eliminations: 'People have dragged my family...'

Isha is now with Samarth in the house while they both are cordial with Abhishek Kumar as well. However, there were instances where Samarth was not happy about Isha and Abhishek being friends. Recently, during the weekend ka vaar we saw Isha doing a hairstyle for Abhishek and Samarth told her he did not like it.

Isha and Samarth's arguments

Isha then told him that she would tell Abhishek that Samarth does not like them speaking and hence they will not talk. Earlier, Isha and Sana got into a nasty fight with Khanzaadi. Sana accused Khanzaadi of not speaking on Isha's face and just back bitting.

Later, Isha and Khanzaadi fought and also brought each other's families into the game. Khanzaadi accused Isha of 'playing a fake love angle with two boys' to stay in the game. Samarth heard this and asked them not to drag his name unnecesarily. This is a big story in TV news.

Isha announces break up with Samarth

Soon, Isha and Samarth got into an argument and things went dirty. Isha announced that she is breaking up with Samarth. Everyone was shocked hearing this.

Fans have been reacting to this on social media. Netizens are saying that Isha will now go back to Abhishek. One of the users wrote, "scripted … fake love story.. ab abhishek k sath karegi wo.. samarth evict hoga … beshara Samrth."

scripted … fake love story.. ab abhishek k sath karegi wo.. samarth evict hoga … beshara Samrth — Biggboss fan.. since season 1 (@Cryptoluvcoin) December 1, 2023

Some feel that it is Isha's fault. A user wrote, "Its clearly isha fault If i am telling my gf to stay away from ex and she says i will tell him what you said and stop talking i will leave someone that moment."

Its clearly isha fault

If i am telling my gf to stay away from ex and she says i will tell him what you said and stop talking i will leave someone that moment — Mayank (@Mayankg64100775) December 1, 2023

he genuinely loves her,ek statement ke liye itna backlash mila!he has forgive her what she has done to him bcz he loves her,still ppl blame her

I hope they break up it will good fr them!#IshaMalviya #SamarthJurel pic.twitter.com/GdK4WFZvZL — Sadia Tuz Johora (@JohoraSadia1) December 2, 2023

Hopefully sort out karenge. — Precious Soul (Wikipedia Editor) (@stunninghuman) December 1, 2023

Pre planned hai — Swapnil (@Swapnil6991) December 1, 2023

Watch this whole clip so you get to know about how much Samarth loves Isha. He don't want any third person to involve in their matters. That's also the reason of his behaviour. This video is specially for Isha's blind supporters.#SamarthJurel #IshaMalviya #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/PyZ3kjfiO7 — HR (@livingsoullx) December 2, 2023

Here, the situation is same. You can see she is just shouting at him to prove her right. On the other side how calmly he is handling the situation bcz he don't want anyone to know & not to create any chaos. The difference is clear.#SamarthJurel #IshaMalviya #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/cPMxsa7710 — HR (@livingsoullx) December 2, 2023

Talking about the current contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurelare seen in the show.