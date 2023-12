Bigg Boss 17 is a controversial reality show that has captivated the audience for the past 17 years. Bigg Boss always gives you another reason to watch the show whenever you think about what new the makers can offer after so many years. Bigg Boss, 17, was going very pale until now. It was even termed as the most boring season in the history of Bigg Boss. However, social media influencer Ayesha Khan's entry as a wild card contestant has boosted the TRP and buzz of the show. Now we hear that the captainship task was recently held in the Bigg Boss house, and one of the contestants successfully managed to be the new captain. Do you know who the contestant is? It's none other than Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya becomes the new captain

Yes, the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 17 is now the captain of the house. As a captain Isha Malviya does not need to do any household chores. In fact, she can assign duties to other contestants according to her will. She will also get access to certain special powers. According to the live feed, whole house was divided into Team A and Team B. Both the teams had their respective workstations where only two individuals can go to steal apples at a time. Munawar Faruqui was the Sanchalak of the task. Whether Isha won on her merit or did the Lock Upp season 1 winner helped her, this will be reveled in tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma feel insecure about Isha's win

While most of the housemates were happy for Isha it's been speculated that Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma were in a different zone. Both the contestants know that Isha doesn't like them especially Abhishek Kumar. Now that Isha is the new captain, possibilities are there that she may be unfair to Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma. Be it assigning more than one duty or nominating them directly, Isha certainly has the powers to spoil Abhishek and Aishwarya's game.

Bigg Boss 17 is said to be extended for one more month. The show is rumoured to have its finale in February 2023.