Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner on January 28. It is just a few days left for the grand finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to do their best. However, the last two episodes have brought out the worst out of Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. The nomination task had happened between two teams. Team A had Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra while Team B had Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. But due to team B's unethical and dirty gameplay, Bigg Boss criticised them and they were disqualified by team A. Post that, all four from team B got nominated. After that, they have been bullying team A especially Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Andy Kumar feels Ankita Lokhande has 'superiority complex'; questions why no outrage as Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'characterless'

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya in danger zone; whose journey will end before the finale?

Ankita, Isha and Ayesha have been calling Mannara Chopra undeserving. A day before they said derogatory things about Mannara Chopra and used abusive words. But yesterday, it was just next level ugly. Isha age-shamed Mannara and said that she always held someone's hand and moved forward. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande randomly throws Mannara Chopra's blanket on ground; latter says 'Pagal hi hogai hain' [Watch]

Trending Now

Isha Malviya calls Mannara a bar dancer

Ankita said 'godh mein jaake baith Munawar ke'. Isha then called Mannara Chopra a bar dancer and Mannara immediately said that those girls also have respect. Abhishek then called out Isha for her words but Ankita supported Isha. Isha went on to troll Abhishek and was not at all guilty for the words she used.

Rajiv Adatia slams Isha

Netizens did not like the way Isha used such ugly things. Even celebrities like Rajiv Adatia bashed Isha for these words. Rajiv took to X to slam Isha for what she said about Mannara being a girl herself. Rajiv wrote, "Isha you have hit rock bottom!Calling Mannara a Bar Dancer!! Have u lost the plot!You are shaming a woman like that being a women yourself! Hadh Hogayi! Sharam Aani chaiye!Disgusting and shameful!How dare you!! Shameful!! Big boss you better bring this up on WKV! #bb17 @ColorsTV"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post:

Isha you have hit rock bottom!Calling Mannara a Bar Dancer!! Have u lost the plot!You are shaming a woman like that being a women yourself! Hadh Hogayi! Sharam Aani chaiye!Disgusting and shameful!How dare you!! Shameful!! Big boss you better bring this up on WKV! #bb17 @ColorsTV — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 18, 2024

Well, we too hope this is brought up during the weekend ka vaar and the entire team B gets a reality check of how ugly they have been looking.

Take a look at the video:

Isha Malviya calling Mannara a BAR DANCER is the height of Cheapness and even worse that Isha was owning her derogatory remark with Pride. Glad that Abhishek took a stand for Mannara JUSTICE FOR MANNARA AVOCADO FT ABHISHEK OUT NOW Can This Take 500 Retweets, If Yes Go For it pic.twitter.com/w5GYuiqRfb — Hasan Khan ?? (@Real_HasanKhan) January 18, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the contestants, we have Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande in the gameshow.