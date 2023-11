Bigg Boss 17 fans have a number of opinions on Isha Malviya. The young actress who has just turned 20 made news right from the premiere of the show. There she met Abhishek Kumar who was her former BFF and lover from Udaariyaan. It seems the two were in a relationship for some time. Isha Malviya ended the affair due to his aggressive nature and extremely possessive nature. She has said that she found it unbearable. In a couple of months, she moved on with actor Samarth Jurel who had been her friend for almost eight years. This love triangle has got a lot of footage in the house. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall

Isha Malviya did not reveal to the world that she was dating Samarth Jurel. He came on the show and announced that they were a couple. Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel got into a nasty war of words bordering on physical violence. Jurel also threw a chair at him. Netizens have termed Isha Malviya as fake, toxic, manipulative, abusive and what not on social media. Even her fellow contestants are worried about how her image is coming across from the show. The makers seem to be cashing in on the drama much to the delight of some viewers.

In an interview, former contestant Puneesh Sharma has slammed makers. He has said that it is unfair that a 19-year-old has to explain her private life on national TV. He said that everyone has children at home, and young people do make mistakes in relationships. Puneesh Sharma said he wanted to ask Bigg Boss if they would be cool if it was a girl from their home.

He is one have seen #BB17 in basic sense #puneeshsharma. #IshaMalviya is in relationship when she is 17! Lots of teenagers are fall love in teenage. She thinks he is not her and she is not perfect for him then had decision break up and moved on with the guy who give respect. pic.twitter.com/8ULeW3FEOX — Shanmu (@Shanmu04997971) November 2, 2023

Netizens have praised Puneesh Sharma for his mature and thoughtful stance on the matter. A netizen commented, "Much respect @BeingSalmanKhan

please understand this she is a teenager aap usko please achi Salah do she doesnt know what is love jo ache se baat karegi usko bf bana legi tell her to just focus on her career she is confused she like Abhishek.'