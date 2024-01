Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar have been grabbing headlines in Bigg Boss 17 of late. The three of them worked on Udaariyaan. Isha dated Abhishek before but their relationship was quite toxic because of which they parted ways. Isha is now dating Samarth. The two of them together have been 'bullying' Abhishek Kumar for the last couple of days. Recently, Isha Malviya talked about being hit by Abhishek on the show. However, one of the Udaariyaan actresses has called Isha out for lying.

Did Isha Malviya lie about Abhishek Kumar hitting her on New Year's eve?

The other day in Bigg Boss 17 when Abhishek Kumar lost his temper and slapped Chintu, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya narrated an incident from New Year's eve. She said Abhishek Kumar slapped her during the party. Isha claimed that Abhishek was furious to see her interact with everyone at the party. He doubted her about how does she know everyone at the party. Isha claimed that everyone at the party was wishing her on the New Year's and hence she was also greeting them. However, Abhishek got angry at that and pulled her aside. When the countdown went off, Abhishek slapped her, the actress revealed. Samarth Jurel also added to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Ankita Lokhande ousts THIS contestant from the show?

Udaariyaan actress exposes Isha Malviya's lies?

Udaariyaan actress Kamal Dadialla who played Isha and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's mother on the show has called out Isha Malviya's lies. In an interview with an online entertainment news portal, Kamal revealed that she was present at the party and as was Isha's mother. The actual reason rose when Abhishek confronted Isha about her behaviour at the party."There was no slap involved; they even left the venue together" Kamal tells ETimes. Kamal also shared pictures of them enjoying the New Year's bash together, as per the portal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amid huge support pouring in for Abhishek Kumar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls him out for his Karma towards Khanzaadi and Tehelka

Recently, Ankit Gupta also called out Isha's lie. During the same fight, Isha poked fun at Abhishek's claustrophobic condition. When Abhishek asked Isha about the same, Isha said she didn't know anything about it. Isha claimed Abhishek was acting about it. Ankit called out Isha saying that her real personality is finally coming out.