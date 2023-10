Within two weeks, a lot of drama has taken place inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Today was among the most dramatic days. Wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel marked his entry in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He is said to be the current boyfriend of Isha Malviya. Her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is already inside the house. Their equation has confused the audiences enough as Abhishek openly says that he likes her but Isha says that they are friends. With Samarth Jurel's entry, Bigg Boss has brought a new twist. In today's episode, we saw that Abhishek Kumar broke down and Isha Malviya made a shocking decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Rajiv Adatia, ex-contestant Ankit Gupta roots for Abhishek Kumar; says, 'I hope he...

Isha Malviya chooses Abhishek Kumar over Samarth Jurel

As Samarth Jurel made his entry, Bigg Boss asked Isha whether she would like to keep Samarth in Dil house along with her or she would opt for Abhishek Kumar. Though Abhishek pushed her to chose Samarth, Isha shockingly chose to be with Abhishek in the house of Dil. Now, Samarth Jurel has to stay in house of Dam. As the trio entered the house, Isha Malviya questioned Samarth as to why he said that he is her boyfriend. She wasn't willing to accept that they are in a relationship. However, later we see that Isha confesses that she could not accept it as she was shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Abhishek Kumar's breakdown to Jasmin Bhasin's eviction: Top 10 most emotional moments ever on Salman Khan's show

Now, netizens are all divided over this drama. Many are pouring in love and are feeling sorry for Abhishek Kumar. Netizens are of belief that by choosing Abhishek over Samarth to be in the house of Dil, Isha is giving false hopes to Abhishek Kumar. On the other hand, a lot of netizens are sympathising with Isha Malviya. The entire drama has taken over entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Effect: From Ankita Lokhande to Abhishek Kumar, will Salman Khan's truth bombs alter the game of THESE players

Check out fans' tweets below about Isha Malviya:

A lot of celebs like Rajiv Adatia, Ankit Gupta and more have now come out in support of Abhishek Kumar. The Bigg Boss 17 house is currently in shock over the entire drama. Abhishek Kumar is going through a tough time as warned by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.